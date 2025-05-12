Tony Hawk Also Wants Activision To Remake Underground

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is set to launch in July. But even though the latest entry in the long-running franchise is not even out yet, fans are already looking beyond it to the series’ future. Specifically, many want to know if Tony Hawk’s Underground and Underground 2 will get fancy remakes one day. According to Tony Hawk, he wants those remakes, too, and will “campaign” to make them real.

THPS 3+4 Does Away With The OG 4's Career Mode, Here's Why CC Share Subtitles Off

English Here's Why Tony Hawk 4's Career Mode Is Gone In THPS 3+4

THPS 3+4 is an upcoming remake of the third and fourth entries in the THPS franchise, which were released in 2001 and 2002 respectively on PS2. The games are incredibly popular and received rave reviews back in the day. But for many fans, the best game in the series is the one that followed those two: 2003's Tony Hawk’s Underground. This is the entry that let you get off the board, added a bigger open world, side activities, and even a story complete with cutscenes. And now that THPS 3+4 are soon to be released, many are hoping Activision remakes THUG and THUG 2 next. So does Hawk himself.

Advertisement

During a preview event, as reported by ScreenRant, Tony Hawk was asked about the future of the legendary skateboarding series and whether he had aspirations to keep it going with a THUG remake.

Advertisement

“I always have aspirations,” Hawk told the outlet. “It’s not up to me generally. I’ll campaign all I can, but I’m working with a much bigger company that’s a lot smarter than me.”

Advertisement

When ScreenRant pushed again, asking if Activision has hinted that it wants to do a THUG remake after THPS 3+4, Hawk responded: “Yeah, we haven’t even released this game.” Which is...totally fair.

Still, I do hope that Hawk is able to convince Activision to remake Tony Hawk’s Underground and its sequel at some point. I’ve been wanting a THUG remake myself for a long time, and I really enjoy how those games shake up the THPS formula in a big way. Sure, you can argue that they also marked the end of the series’ classic era and likely set the franchise on a course that would lead to worse sequels, but that doesn’t change the fact that THUG is a fantastic skateboarding game that would likely be a hit these days. The kids love open-world games and zany antics. They’d likely dig THUG. But I’m not holding my breath, as it took Activision five years to finally give us more Tony Hawk after the success of THPS 1+2 in 2020.

THPS / Activision

In other Tony Hawk news: Bam Margera is going to be a secret skater in THPS 3+4. This follows reports that Hawk pressured and demanded Activision and the devs to include the skater in the game after he had cleaned up his life.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to play as Bam, Hawk, and a bunch of other skaters when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launches on July 11 on Xbox, Game Pass, PlayStation, Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

.

