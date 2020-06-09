Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastSouth Korea

Pokémon Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonpikachusouth koreabaseballcovid-19coronaviruskotakueast
2
Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: YTN NEWS
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Starved for sports? You’re not alone! Because of covid-19, professional sports leagues have delayed starting their seasons. In South Korea, while pro baseball is being played, spectators aren’t allowed to attend. Thankfully, Pokémon plushies are. 

At Daejeon Hanbat Baseball Stadium, home of the Hanwha Eagles, the stands behind home plate are being filled with cute characters plush toys of Pikachu, Snorlax, Dragonite, among others.

Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: YTN NEWS
Sonic is also in attendance. And is that Knuckles? 

Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: 연합뉴스TV

The plushies started watching the games late last month.

Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: KBS대전
Though, at that time, they were practicing stricter social distancing.

Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: The Qoo
As this image on The Qoo shows, it appears that the characters don’t have reserved seats and sit in different spots depending on the game. Good, because I was really worried that Sponge Bob had better seats than Pikachu.

Other baseball stadiums have been filled with cardboard cutouts, fans printed on banners, and inflatable people.

Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: OSEN Sports
Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: 세계일보
Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: The Qoo
Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: ARIRANG TV
There is even a robot band supporting its team.

Illustration for article titled iPokémon/i Plush Toys Gather To Watch Korean Baseball
Screenshot: On-Mic
Get them on the field and make Super Baseball 2020 a reality, STAT! 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

