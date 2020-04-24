Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japancoronaviruscovid-19Super Famicomnintendo
Illustration for article titled 100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home
Photo: Japan Retro Game Association
Because a state of emergency has been declared in Japan over the pandemic, kids are out of school. Yet, when I look out my window here in Osaka, I see gobs of them milling about in the street and the parks, playing with each other. I think they should stay home! So does the Japan Retro Game Association.

In order to encourage children to stay home, the group is giving away one hundred Super Famicoms. To apply, you just need to live in a household with a child under sixteen years old and be able to cover the postage fees. For more, check the organization’s official site.

The group will even include classic games that should help keep youngsters indoors.

Illustration for article titled 100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home
Photo: Japan Retro Game Association

The association points out that the consoles might be aged with sunspots, but the machines work and have been cleaned.

Illustration for article titled 100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home
Photo: Japan Retro Game Association
Illustration for article titled 100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home
Photo: Japan Retro Game Association
I think this is excellent and wonderful. Bravo and many thanks to the Japan Retro Game Association.

Illustration for article titled 100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home
Photo: Japan Retro Game Association
Please give Super Famicoms to all the children in my neighborhood so they stay the hell at home.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

