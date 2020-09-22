Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Six Months Later

Screenshot : Nintendo

Six months ago, life as we knew it changed. The covid-19 pandemic rippled through every corner of society. Millions were infected. Thousands died. Municipalities across the globe issued shelter-in-place orders. Overnight, social distancing turned from a polite suggestion into a mandatory directive.



On March 20, Nintendo released Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It wasn’t a panacea, but it was the perfect game for the moment, offering a pastel-colored digital respite from the real world’s tribulations. Let’s take a look back at how Nintendo’s cozy life sim got there, how it soothed millions during a trying spring, and how it’s evolved since.

At E3 2019, Nintendo revealed the game was pushed back to March 20, 2020 .

. Shortly after that announcement, Nintendo confirmed that New Horizons would have an autosave feature , a first for the series. Sorry, Resetti!

, a first for the series. By January of this year, anticipation built to a fever pitch. Fans even took it upon themselves to analyze obscure stickers

At the end of January, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on a special edition, New Horizons-themed Switch . The internet summarily lost its mind. To be fair, it was a glorious piece of hardware, definitely the type of thing you’d be right to lose your mind over:

Oh, how I wish this didn’t sell out in seconds flat. Photo : Nintendo

And that’s where Animal Crossing: New Horizons is at. For months, the game captured the zeitgeist—even my mom asked me about it—but things have noticeably cooled off a bit since. An autumnal update is on the way, and is sure to introduce some photogenic foliage. A winter one will surely follow. At this point, it seems like New Horizons will become like the cycle of the seasons . It’s recurrent and reliable. You might think about it fondly, or not, but you sure don’t think about it every day. Why would you? It’s always there, and it’s not going anywhere, anyway.