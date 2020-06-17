KFC Opens A Virtual Restaurant In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Screenshot : KFC

Today, KFC Philippines has created a virtual location in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, complete with little buckets of chicken and Colonel Sanders himself.



As Ungeek (via Go Nintendo and Wonder osa) notes, the KFC Philippines Official Animal Crossing Island does an amazing job of recreating the Kentucky Fried experience in New Horizons.

If players find the Colonel on the island, they can win an 8-piece bucket of chicken at their nearest KFC location in the Philippines as the promotion appears limited to players residing in the country.



Just don’t tell any of the Animal Crossing’s chicken villagers. They’ll be horrified.