E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

If ever you need proof that there’s no justice in this cruel society of ours, witness the plight of one Mr. Sonny Resetti, a mole who’s selflessly dedicated the past 18 years to the admirable service of reminding Animal Crossing players to save their games and screaming at them if they forget. As of today, he’s jobless—another victim of capitalism and technology.



In an interview with Mashable, Animal Crossing: New Horizons project lead Aya Kyogoku explained that unlike in earlier series entries in the series, New Horizons will have an auto-save function. That means Mr. Resetti’s services are no longer needed at the Reset Surveillance Center (which, yes, is a real thing in Animal Crossing).

“I think this will be a positive thing for the player, because in New Horizons you can stop playing in the middle of your game and it’ll still save,” Kyogoku said. “But unfortunately because there’s no necessity to reset the game or reset button on the Switch, Mr. Resetti had a hard time. He was laid off from his position.”

However, Kyogoku also said that Mr. Resetti is on the hunt for a new job. Hopefully his new employers will leverage his unique ability to traumatize 12-year-olds with his loud voice and weird face.

Animal Crossing fans are, of course, heartbroken. Well, the ones who didn’t have nightmares about him when they were younger, anyway.

Advertisement

“Mr. Resetti’s lost his job because of automation. :(,” said tabletop designer and YouTuber TrailerDrake on Twitter.

“Mr. Resetti retired, and we better be able to make the island a luxury vacation spot for him,” said streamer Benexe. “He deserves the best.”

Then again, modern social and economic conditions being what they are, this might not end well at all.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to recruit my townsfolk to overthrow the fascist regime installed by Mr. Resetti, radicalized and ascendant in local politics during his retirement, with the liberal gifting of wallpaper and accent pillows,” said video game critic Dia Lacina.