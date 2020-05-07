Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Over 11 Million Units Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sold In Just 11 Days

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsnintendoswitchkotaku core
Illustration for article titled Over 11 Million Units Of iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i Sold In Just 11 Days
Image: Nintendo

On March 20, Animal Crossing: New Horizons went on sale. The game moved 1.88 million copies in Japan at launch, surpassing the country’s previous biggest selling Switch hit at launch, Pokémon Sword and Shield. Worldwide, the game was also a smash—a massive one.

According to Nintendo, there have been 11.77 million units of Animal Crossing: New Horizon sold globally.

Illustration for article titled Over 11 Million Units Of iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i Sold In Just 11 Days
Image: Nintendo
These numbers include the downloadable units and bundles as well. Those numbers also mean that in the game’s first 11 days on sale, over a million copies were sold each day.

Illustration for article titled Over 11 Million Units Of iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i Sold In Just 11 Days
Image: Nintendo

The game has proven a welcome distraction from the global pandemic. It’s a place people can show off their creativity, ingenuity, fandom, and even express themselves politically.

In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons review right here.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

