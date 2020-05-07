Over 11 Million Units Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sold In Just 11 Days

Image : Nintendo

On March 20, Animal Crossing: New Horizons went on sale. The game moved 1.88 million copies in Japan at launch, surpassing the country’s previous biggest selling Switch hit at launch, Pokémon Sword and Shield. Worldwide, the game was also a smash—a massive one.

According to Nintendo, there have been 11.77 million units of Animal Crossing: New Horizon sold globally.

These numbers include the downloadable units and bundles as well. Those numbers also mean that in the game’s first 11 days on sale, over a million copies were sold each day.



The game has proven a welcome distraction from the global pandemic. It’s a place people can show off their creativity, ingenuity, fandom, and even express themselves politically.



