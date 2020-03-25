In Japan, Animal Crossing Players Are Making Incredible Custom Outfits

All over the world. the creativity fueled by Animal Crossing continues to impress as players make all sorts of custom clothing. In particular, fans in Japan are crafting some excellent outfits.



As with Animal Crossing: New Leaf, players can recreate real threads with the in-game custom design tools. In New Horizons, they can either import old outfits via QR Code or download and upload clothing via the kiosk behind the Able Sister’s Tailor Shop. The way people are using the in-game design tools is amazing.

How about some Gucci outfits?

But that’s not all people are making. Oh no, that is not all. For example, check out these kimono.

This knit dress, among other things like...

A pancake hat.



Maid outfits.



A Monster Energy outfit.

A jello hat.

A long-sleeved kimono.

Minnie Mouse dresses.

Asahi Beer clothes.

Sailor Moon dresses.

A cheesecake hat.

Classic maid outfits.

Hatsune Miku clothing.

Harry Potter-themed threads.

Supreme stuff.

A pudding hat.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure clothing.

Heh.

Strong Zero brand canned chu-hai clothes.

Yuna’s outfit from Final Fantasy X.

Gotta catch ‘em all!

In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s video walkthrough of the design tools right here.