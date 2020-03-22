You Can Poop In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing has always let you sit on its decorative toilets, but in New Horizons they’ve suddenly become a more practical consideration. Because you can poop on them.



If you just sit on a toilet, under regular circumstances, it’s the same as it’s always been. You sit there, you’re sitting on a toilet, and even though there’s a flush noise when you get off it may as well be a park bench or office chair for all it does.

Advertisement

In New Horizons, though, players are starting to discover you can actually take a poop. But only sometimes.

Provided you’ve eaten some fruit and are currently enjoying the effects of the fruit buff, if you sit on a toilet you’ll poop the fruit back out.

Advertisement

Please enjoy the rest of your day.