New Horror Game Is All About Doing Dentist Work On A Shark That Wants To Kill You

Sometimes, all you need to hear is a game’s title to know you want to play it the moment it launches. That was the case for me with Shark Dentist, a new horror game that was just announced for PC.

Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again

Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again CC Share Subtitles Off

English Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again

What is Shark Dentist, available to wishlist now on Steam, actually about? You guessed it: being a shark dentist. (The title is a big giveaway.) Except the shark isn’t fully asleep, and one mistake could be fatal. Personally, if I worked at this shark dentist’s office, I’d suggest pumping more sedatives into the giant shark hanging in the office, but what do I know?

Advertisement

Here’s the trailer for Shark Dentist, which doesn’t have a release date yet:

Shark Dentist | Announcement Trailer

And here’s the game’s official description, courtesy of Steam:

Shark Dentist is a unique horror roguelike where you play as a shark dentist. Your task is to treat the teeth of giant predators in a dark clinic while avoiding their deadly aggression. Balance tactics, luck, and limited resources to heal your patient without losing your own life.

Advertisement

The game’s developers cite Saw, Jaws (duh), and Buckshot Roulette as inspiration. That all tracks, though I’m not sure where the dentistry part comes from. According to the game’s Steam page, you’ll have to deal with “randomly generated dental issues” while maintaining the shark’s vitals and making sure it doesn’t get too stressed out from pain. Sounds intense!

Advertisement

The scientists among you might be screaming, “But sharks replace their teeth endlessly throughout their lives, so they don’t need a dentist to maintain them!” To which I say: Folks, look at the state of the dentist’s office seen in the trailer. These clearly aren’t certified experts doing this job. I doubt they know or care about that factoid.

Advertisement

.

