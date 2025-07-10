Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Odds and Ends

New Horror Game Is All About Doing Dentist Work On A Shark That Wants To Kill You

Be careful when fixing teeth in Shark Dentist or your patient might bite your head off

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled New Horror Game Is All About Doing Dentist Work On A Shark That Wants To Kill You
Screenshot: Alice Games / Kotaku

Sometimes, all you need to hear is a game’s title to know you want to play it the moment it launches. That was the case for me with Shark Dentist, a new horror game that was just announced for PC.

Suggested Reading

Former Superman Actor Doesn’t Like James Gunn Calling The Hero An Immigrant
New King Of The Hill Season 14 Trailer Has Us Excited For Hank's Return
Subnautica 2 Publisher Blames Ousted Founders For Delays As Fans Rebel: 'Subnautica's Soul Has Just Been Ripped Out' [Update]
Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Former Superman Actor Doesn’t Like James Gunn Calling The Hero An Immigrant
New King Of The Hill Season 14 Trailer Has Us Excited For Hank's Return
Subnautica 2 Publisher Blames Ousted Founders For Delays As Fans Rebel: 'Subnautica's Soul Has Just Been Ripped Out' [Update]
Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

What is Shark Dentist, available to wishlist now on Steam, actually about? You guessed it: being a shark dentist. (The title is a big giveaway.) Except the shark isn’t fully asleep, and one mistake could be fatal. Personally, if I worked at this shark dentist’s office, I’d suggest pumping more sedatives into the giant shark hanging in the office, but what do I know?

Advertisement

Related Content

How To Defeat Adel, One Of Nightreign's Ugliest Bosses
RIP Legendary Artist Gary Meyer

Related Content

How To Defeat Adel, One Of Nightreign's Ugliest Bosses
RIP Legendary Artist Gary Meyer

Here’s the trailer for Shark Dentist, which doesn’t have a release date yet:

Shark Dentist | Announcement Trailer

And here’s the game’s official description, courtesy of Steam:

Shark Dentist is a unique horror roguelike where you play as a shark dentist. Your task is to treat the teeth of giant predators in a dark clinic while avoiding their deadly aggression. Balance tactics, luck, and limited resources to heal your patient without losing your own life.

Advertisement

The game’s developers cite Saw, Jaws (duh), and Buckshot Roulette as inspiration. That all tracks, though I’m not sure where the dentistry part comes from. According to the game’s Steam page, you’ll have to deal with “randomly generated dental issues” while maintaining the shark’s vitals and making sure it doesn’t get too stressed out from pain. Sounds intense!

Advertisement

The scientists among you might be screaming, “But sharks replace their teeth endlessly throughout their lives, so they don’t need a dentist to maintain them!” To which I say: Folks, look at the state of the dentist’s office seen in the trailer. These clearly aren’t certified experts doing this job. I doubt they know or care about that factoid.

Advertisement

.