In its first three days on sale in Japan, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 1,880,626 package copies at retail. This is the biggest debut for any Switch game in Japan to date. During that same week, a whopping 392,576 Switch units (including Switch Lite) were also sold in Japan.
