Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsswitchnintendojapanmetapost
In its first three days on sale in Japan, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 1,880,626 package copies at retail. This is the biggest debut for any Switch game in Japan to date. During that same week, a whopping 392,576 Switch units (including Switch Lite) were also sold in Japan. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

