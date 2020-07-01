We Are Now Entering The "Animal Crossing Buttplug" Stage Of 2020

Gif : buttplug.io

A lot of people around the world, especially in the US, are still stuck at home, away from friends and loved ones. Out of this isolation new ways of keeping in touch have emerged, including...buttplugs that can sync with Animal Crossing and vibrate whenever the player swings a shovel.



As Vice report, Kyle Machulis has designed a way for a buttplug to communicate with a Nintendo Switch and its haptic feedback capabilities, pairing everything together so that when an Animal Crossing character triggers that rumble (by digging a hole, or hitting something with a shovel, etc) , its reflected in a vibrating buttplug.

The effect can be triggered in solo play, but there are multiplayer possibilities as well. While a visitor to your island won’t trigger haptic feedback by hitting you, falling into a hole—like, say, after stepping on a pitfall seed—will.

So long as you’re flailing around in that hole, the buttplug will keep vibrating, which Machulis describes as “basically whappin’ the orgasm button until someone’s done.”

You can try this out for yourself at the project’s Github page, which is equipped with the very handy welcome text “ maybe you just saw someone tweeting a sex toy working with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and were wondering what the fuck was going on?”