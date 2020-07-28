Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Animal Crossing's Second Summer Update Adds Fireworks, Dreaming, And Cloud Backups

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Animal CrossingAnimal Crossing New Horizonskotakucorebackuprestoresummer updatepart twodreamingnintendo
Save
It’s a celebration!
It’s a celebration!
Screenshot: Nintendo

The second free summer update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on July 30. Along with regular fireworks celebrations and the bizarre ability to visit other islands via dreaming, the update also brings one of the game’s most eagerly anticipated features—the ability to backup and restore player islands in case of lost or damaged Switch consoles.

Advertisement

Starting July 30, New Horizons players will be able to opt-in to the Island Backup feature, which automatically uploads island and save data to the cloud at regular intervals. Players whose Switch is stolen or lost will be able to safely download their specific data from the service to their new or repaired console, picking up where they left off. This is the special service mentioned earlier this year during discussions of New Horizonsodd system-specific save game system, separate from Nintendo’s normal cloud save feature.

Don’t trust foxes.
Don’t trust foxes.
Screenshot: Nintendo
Advertisement

Now that our islands are safe, we’re free to enjoy fireworks. Every Sunday in August at 7 PM, fireworks will illuminate the night sky in New Horizons. Players will be able to spend bells of raffle tickets to win special celebratory gear. And after that, perhaps a nap?

Shhh, it’s all a dream.
Shhh, it’s all a dream.
Screenshot: Nintendo
G/O Media may get a commission
Sprocket Select Photo Printer

The new Dreaming feature allows players to take a nap in any bed within their residence. During said nap, Luna appears and offers players the chance to visit other players’ islands in their dreams. Players will secure their own Dream Address, which players can exchange in order to visit back and forth. The difference between regular island hopping and dreaming is that nothing that happens in dreams is permanent, so players should feel free to wreak havoc to their hearts’ content.

Enjoy summer while you can, folks. It can only go on so long. 

Illustration for article titled iAnimal Crossing/is Second Summer Update Adds Fireworks, Dreaming, And Cloud Backups
Screenshot: Nintendo
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Star Fox 2 Almost Had A Black Female Pilot With Incredible Hair, And I. Am. Smitten.

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Running Around During Loading Screens Is An Important Part Of Assassin's Creed

DISCUSSION