ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Say Goodbye To Summer In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Animal Crossing New Horizons
Animal Crossing New HorizonsAnimal CrossingNintendoSwitchupdateSeptemberFallkotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Say Goodbye To Summer In iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i
Screenshot: Nintendo

It’s September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons unless you’re a dirty time traveler, and the onset of Autumn brings new bugs, new sea critters, new crafting components and recipes, and no more Sundays wasted on August firework shows, thank goodness.

Advertisement

Last month’s fireworks were nice, but giving up a rotating visitor every Sunday so Red the fox could fire off skyrockets was a bit of a pain. That’s all over now. We are free to spend our Sundays shaking trees for pine-cones and acorns in order to craft new fall-themed items. The leaves aren’t changing colors yet, but they will soon, so it’s a good month for gathering autumnal gear and sprucing up those interiors.

Check out Nintendo’s video below to see some of what to expect this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Or just hop into the game. Either way.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

A Fresh Take On The Legend Of Zelda

Call Of Duty Cheat Makers Now Very Sorry After Activision Threatens Them

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

DISCUSSION