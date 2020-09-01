Say Goodbye To Summer In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons unless you’re a dirty time traveler, and the onset of Autumn brings new bugs, new sea critters, new crafting components and recipes, and no more Sunday s wasted on August firework shows, thank goodness.

Last month’s fireworks were nice, but giving up a rotating visitor every Sunday so Red the fox could fire off skyrockets was a bit of a pain. That’s all over now. We are free to spend our Sundays shaking trees for pine-cones and acorns in order to craft new fall-themed items. The leaves aren’t changing colors yet, but they will soon, so it’s a good month for gathering autumnal gear and sprucing up those interiors.

Check out Nintendo’s video below to see some of what to expect this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Or just hop into the game. Either way.