Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

New Awesome-Looking Fallout Shooter Is Actually A Fan-Made Doom Mod

Fallout: Bakersfield could end up being the coolest Fallout game in years

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled New Awesome-Looking Fallout Shooter Is Actually A Fan-Made Doom Mod
Screenshot: Saur X / Kotaku

The big new reveal trailer for Fallout: Bakersfield makes it look so awesome, you might come away thinking it’s an official new boomer shooter from Bethesda set in its popular post-apocalyptic universe. But nope, this upcoming standalone game, built in a modern version of the classic Doom engine, is in fact a very impressive fan mod that’s been in the making for years.

Suggested Reading

Early Fantastic Four Reviews Say It’s Visually Striking But Plays It Too Safe
Remembering The Late Ozzy Osbourne's Short, Sweet Stint In Video Games
It Sure Sounds Like Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming To Switch 2 This Year
Why Fallout: New Vegas Is Still Canon After The TV Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Early Fantastic Four Reviews Say It’s Visually Striking But Plays It Too Safe
Remembering The Late Ozzy Osbourne's Short, Sweet Stint In Video Games
It Sure Sounds Like Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming To Switch 2 This Year
Why Fallout: New Vegas Is Still Canon After The TV Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On July 21, modder and developer Saur X shared a 4-minute trailer for their upcoming project, Fallout: Bakersfield. The modder describes the game as a “non-commercial Doom 1993 total conversion” mode built using GZDoom, a modern and updated version of the classic engine that powered id’s OG shooter. This is the same engine behind 2024's excellent FPS Selaco.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Horror Game Of The Year Is A Doom II Mod
Fallout Creator Shares His Theories On The Prime Series

Related Content

The Horror Game Of The Year Is A Doom II Mod
Fallout Creator Shares His Theories On The Prime Series

Here’s the trailer for Fallout: Bakersfield. You can skip to the 1:50 mark to see gameplay.

Fallout: Bakersfield Trailer

In the above trailer, Bakersfield perfectly captures the vibes of the older Fallout games, while providing players with a more modern 3D-like view of the world. It’s honestly a perfect combo. Pairing the chunky gameplay and visuals of the Doom engine with the somber, dreary post-apocalyptic vibes of the classic Fallout games is so smart that I’m shocked Bethesda hasn’t commissioned a studio to make this game already.

Advertisement

Impressively, this isn’t just a straight-up boomer shooter either. In the trailer, we see RPG-like systems and mechanics including status effects, dialogue, and what appears to be a basic inventory system.

Advertisement

Two years ago, we got our first peek at Fallout: Bakersfield, and it looks like it’s advanced quite a bit since then. No release date was shared for the total conversion mod yet, but in the trailer, it does seem to flash 2027 for a split second before showing a more vague 202?. I don’t mind waiting because it seems like Bakersfield will be worth it.

Advertisement

.