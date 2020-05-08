Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Detroit Lions Use Animal Crossing To Reveal 2020 Schedule, Throw Shade

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Animal Crossing New Horizons
Animal Crossing New HorizonskotakucoreDetroit LionsLionsNFLschedule revealAnimal CrossingACNH
8
1
Gif: Detroit Lions (Kotaku)

Shouting out to New Horizons for “holding it down while we wait for football season, the Detroit Lions revealed its 2020 schedule with an Animal Crossing video full of adorable swipes at its rival teams.

Advertisement

We’ve got a bear being buried for Chicago, peaches being eaten for Atlanta, and a Green Bay fan brutally beaten with bug nets. They even use Redd’s shady ship to stage a Vikings raid.

Illustration for article titled Detroit Lions Use iAnimal Crossing/i To Reveal 2020 Schedule, Throw Shade
Screenshot: Detroit Lions (Kotaku)
Advertisement

Check out the full video below. It’s good stuff.

The Lions followed up their video with custom clothing codes, so fans can show their pride in Animal Crossing.

Note that the Lions also did a schedule reveal on YouTube based on the Planet Earth documentary series, but this one is so much better.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Bungie Is Fixing Fashion In Destiny's Fourth Year

The Best Dreamcast Games

The Best Star Wars Video Game

The 2020 Tokyo Game Show Has Been Cancelled