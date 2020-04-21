Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Internet Reacts

Animal Crossing Fans Improve Classic Album Covers With K.K. Slider

Nathan Grayson
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsnintendonintendo switchkotakucoremusic
Image: Nintendo

Crafting a memorable album cover is a nearly unfathomable art. An artist must catch the zeitgeist with their bare hands and run it through a prism that spits out something equal parts strange, broadly appealing, and impossible to look away from. Weirdly, though, very few of these so-called “geniuses” add cartoon dogs to their masterpieces. Thank goodness Animal Crossing fans are here to show them the error of their ways.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can purchase a series of records by K.K. Slider and his various bands. Each has its own cover, with many prominently featuring the greatest dog musician of our times. Naturally, this has inspired Animal Crossing fans across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, who’ve taken to redrawing the covers of real albums with K.K.’s pug-gorgeous mug front and center. Here are some highlights:

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

