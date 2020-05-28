Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Spirited Away Recreated In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossingspirited awaystudio ghiblianimal crossing: new horizonsswitchnintendoanime
Illustration for article titled iSpirited Away/i Recreated In iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i
Screenshot: Tsukimaro

Twitter user Tsukimaro has an interesting project: bringing the classic Studio Ghibli anime Spirited Away to life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As Sora News points out, the classic animated movie’s scenes have been recreated in amazing detail. There are limitations to what can be created in New Horizons, but Tsukimaro’s clever workarounds make the whole thing even more charming.

Below are screenshots of Tsukimaro’s work, and if you’ve seen Spirited Away, you should be able to follow the movie’s plot points:

Tsukimaro hasn’t finished her Spirit Away recreations quite yet, and she’s been updating her Twitter on a regular basis.

But her next entry will be the last one in the series.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

