Spirited Away Recreated In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Screenshot : Tsukimaro

Twitter user Tsukimaro has an interesting project: bringing the classic Studio Ghibli anime Spirited Away to life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.



As Sora News points out, the classic animated movie’s scenes have been recreated in amazing detail. There are limitations to what can be created in New Horizons, but Tsukimaro’s clever workarounds make the whole thing even more charming.

Below are screenshots of Tsukimaro’s work, and if you’ve seen Spirited Away, you should be able to follow the movie’s plot points:

Tsukimaro hasn’t finished her Spirit Away recreations quite yet, and she’s been updating her Twitter on a regular basis.

But her next entry will be the last one in the series.