This Classic Pistol Is A Must-Have For Your Stalker 2 Arsenal

In a world like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the bigger the weapon and the more powerful the ammunition, the more likely you are to wield that weapon in everyday circumstances. At least, that’s what I initially thought. But after playing for nearly 100 hours, I can’t even begin to tell you the number of times I quick-swapped to my sidearm in the face of a charging mutant. It’s a lifesaver, and a powerful handgun in this game is worth its weight in gold. But Skif’s Pistol won’t suffice the entire game, and that’s why the new Kora-1911 is worth your time and coupons!

How to get the Kora pistol

If you want to score the new Kora-1911 pistol in Stalker 2, prepare for a trek depending on where you’re at in your save game. For me, I was stationed at STC Malachite, and no one there sold the new weapons from the update. I ended up walking to Garbage, which is where I found the Kora-1911, sold by Huron. You can also find one by speaking to Hamster in Zalissya.

Alternatively, the handgun spawns on Loners most frequently, so if you don’t mind taking down one of your own, there’s a free pistol in it for you.

Furthermore, you can find the sole unique variant of the Kora-1911, known as the Night Stalker, in the Burnt Forest, specifically at Vityok Moon’s Bandit Group. Up in the rafters of the house, there’s a purple stash you can search, but the unique pistol itself is sitting beside the backpack.

Kora pistol upgrades

Like most handguns in the game, the Kora-191 features an assortment of upgrades designed to improve aiming speed, first and foremost, and maneuverability second. Just be wary of the cost. I was a little overexcited after finding the Kora, and I wound up spending tens of thousands of coupons on upgrades that could have easily waited.

Grip

Individual Adjustment : Moving while aiming +20%

: Moving while aiming +20% Balanced Handle : Aiming speed +10%

: Aiming speed +10% Wrist Rest: Readiness +20%

Body

Recoil Buffer : Spread decrease +20%

: Spread decrease +20% Milled Parts Replaced With Stamped Parts : Weight reduction +50%

: Weight reduction +50% Scope Mount : Allows for the attachment of a pistol scope

: Allows for the attachment of a pistol scope Laser Designator: Spread decrease +20% / Aiming speed +5%

Barrel

Tin Coating : Bullet range +25%

: Bullet range +25% Barrel Replacement : Armor-piercing power +25%

: Armor-piercing power +25% Flash Suppressor: Spread decrease +20%

Kora pistol weapon stats

The Kora-1911 is, of course, based on the M1911 found in the real world, albeit with a bit more ruggedness due to its time spent in the zone. It’s described as: “Pistol with a capital “P.” A true classic of firearm engineering. Designed over a century ago, yet still relevant today thanks to its powerful ammunition and near-total reliability under any conditions.”

As for its stats:

Caliber : .45

: .45 Fire Mode : Single

: Single Magazine : 7

: 7 Weight : 1.16 kg

: 1.16 kg Value : ~6,000

: ~6,000 Damage : Mid

: Mid Handling : High

: High Rate of Fire : Low

: Low Range : Low

: Low Accuracy: Mid

It is more than worth your time and effort to hunt one down.

Stalker 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.