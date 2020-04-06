Animal Crossing Update Dials Back The Damn Bunny Day Eggs

Screenshot : Nintendo ( Kotaku )

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Bunny Day event replaced a large percentage of the items players harvest to earn bells and craft cool items with stupid colored eggs. Today’s patch makes the egg drops much less frequent, at least until Easter Sunday.

Since the Bunny Day celebration started last week, trying to collect fish or dig up fossils in New Horizons has sucked. Just last night I fished up seven eggs in a row, cursing louder with every “That’s not an egg”. This morning, following the implementation of update 1.1.4, six out of ten fishing attempts netted me actual fish. That’s progress. It took me 12 axe swings to get a wood egg. I’ve still not dug up an actual fossil instead of an earth egg, but I have high hopes.



According to the patch notes, the update adjusts the appearance rate of eggs through April 11. Players who haven’t gotten sick of eggs by now can collect them with greater frequency on Sunday, April 12, AKA real-world Bunny Day.

