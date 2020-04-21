Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Getting Leif, Jolly Redd, And More Seasonal Events

Screenshot : Nintendo

Nintendo announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ next set of free updates this morning, and they include upcoming visits from the the shrub merchant Leif and art dealer Jolly Redd.



The updates include both visits from new villagers and a series of limited-time events pegged to upcoming holidays. They start rolling out on April 23. Here’s a quick rundown of everything that’s getting added:



Leif’s Garden Shop (April 23): a randomly appearing villager who sells greenery.

a randomly appearing villager who sells greenery. Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler (April 23): a river boat that sells special furniture and art (including forgeries).

a river boat that sells special furniture and art (including forgeries). Nature Day (April 23-May 4): adds new nature-themed Nook Miles challenges.

adds new nature-themed Nook Miles challenges. May Day Tour (May 1-7): gives players a one-time ticket to a special new island.

gives players a one-time ticket to a special new island. International Museum Day (May 18-31): adds a stamp book players fill out by visiting in-game exhibits.

adds a stamp book players fill out by visiting in-game exhibits. Wedding Season (June 1-30): Brings married couple Reese and Cyrus to Harvey’s island and adds a wedding-picture studio and wedding-themed items.

This confirms some of the things players found in a datamine of the game’s files going around over the weekend. It remains to be seen if others, like the pigeon Brewster’s cafe shop, will be added later on. The addition of Redd means we will be seeing an expanded museum with a new art gallery though . Fortunately, a lot of the upcoming events look like they’ll be less invasive than the game’s now-infamous Bunny Day.

Looks like everyone who’s been trying to game the turnip market will have plenty of new stuff to spend all those extra bells on.