My favourite feature here at Kotaku is Fine Art, a daily look at the concept art that goes into our favourite games. With the end of the year fast approaching, I thought it was time to look at some of the best work we’ve been able to showcase this year from some of the biggest games.
With the exception of Red Dead Redemption 2—Rockstar keeps most of its art buried deep beneath the surface of the Earth, never to see the light of day—we got to look at the creative process behind most of 2018's blockbusters, from God of War to Fortnite to Spider-Man to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
We also go to showcase work from small titles like Frostpunk and Banner Saga 3, while even finding time to revisit 2017 with one of my favourite features of 2018, on Battlefront II.
Below you’ll find a series of highlights I’ve put together from the year’s coverage, with links to both the larger features they were a part of, as well as (where possible) the individual artist’s portfolio.
ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY
GOD OF WAR
BATTLEFIELD V
SPIDER-MAN
SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER
NI NO KUNI 2
HITMAN 2
DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN
FORTNITE
SEA OF THIEVES
THE BANNER SAGA 3
DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN
BATTLETECH
FROSTPUNK
STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II
