Year In ReviewWe look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.  

My favourite feature here at Kotaku is Fine Art, a daily look at the concept art that goes into our favourite games. With the end of the year fast approaching, I thought it was time to look at some of the best work we’ve been able to showcase this year from some of the biggest games.

With the exception of Red Dead Redemption 2—Rockstar keeps most of its art buried deep beneath the surface of the Earth, never to see the light of day—we got to look at the creative process behind most of 2018's blockbusters, from God of War to Fortnite to Spider-Man to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

We also go to showcase work from small titles like Frostpunk and Banner Saga 3, while even finding time to revisit 2017 with one of my favourite features of 2018, on Battlefront II.

Below you’ll find a series of highlights I’ve put together from the year’s coverage, with links to both the larger features they were a part of, as well as (where possible) the individual artist’s portfolio.

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY

By Lian
By Hugo Puzzuoli
By Wavenwater Michael Guimont

GOD OF WAR

By Luke Berliner
By Abe Taraky
By Jose Daniel Cabrera Peña

BATTLEFIELD V

By Tahir Tanis
By Sigurd Fernstrom
By Esbjörn Nord

SPIDER-MAN

By Dennis Chan
By Dennis Chan

SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER

By Ricardo Lima
By Brandon Russell
By Brandon Russell

NI NO KUNI 2

HITMAN 2

By Nick Foreman
By Stanton Feng
By Anders Poulsen

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN

Benoit Godde
By Florent Auguy
By Antoine Boutin

FORTNITE

By Drew Hill
By Vitaliy Naymushin
By Nathan Bachelder

SEA OF THIEVES

By Ricardo Robles

By Ricardo Robles
By Victoria Hall

THE BANNER SAGA 3

By Igor Artyomenko
By Igor Artyomenko
By Danny Moll

DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN

By Michał Niewiara
By Tyler Bartley
By Dima Goryainov

BATTLETECH

By Mike McCain
By Jenn Ravenna
By Marco Mazzoni

FROSTPUNK

By Magdalena Katańska
By Jakub Kowalczyk
By Jakub Kowalczyk

STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II

By Esbjörn Nord

By Mathieu Latour-Duhaime
By Sigurd Fernstrom