Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Hitman 2 came out of nowhere to be one of my absolute games of the year, so it’s a pleasure to be showcasing a whole ton of art that went into the game’s production.



Below you’ll see a range of pieces from both inside IO (and Sumo Digital) and from other third parties, with each artist’s portfolio linked in their name. This isn’t everything from everyone who worked on the game, but it’s enough to give you a nice sample spread of how it all came together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement