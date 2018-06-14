Hi there. Fine Art has taken a little break this week with all the E3 madness, but now that things are quieting down it’s time to bring it back. And it’s a pleasure to be coming back with art from one of the year’s biggest surprise hits, Frostpunk.

It’s a game about death, drudgery and despair, but as depressing as it is to play through, Frostpunk is also a gorgeous game, especially when it comes to the static art that’s presented throughout the game’s unfolding narrative.

Below you’ll see a variety of art that went into Frostpunk’s development, featuring pieces from everyone who worked on the game. You’ll find links to their portfolios by clicking on their names.

Bartosz Sobolewski