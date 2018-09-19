Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

I know, we’ve done a Fine Art on Destiny 2 already, but there’s so much amazing work that’s gone into the new expansion that I thought it was worth its own showcase.



Below you’ll find a pretty decent cross-section of work that went into the add-on. It’s not everything from everyone who ever worked on the project, but it’s enough to give us a good look at, well, just how good it all looks.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Michał Niewiara

Tyler Bartley

Ryan Gitter

Joseph Biwald

Allan Lee (concept by Joseph Cross)

Dima Goryainov

Eric Cassels

Rosa Lee

Adam Scott

Dorje Bellbrook