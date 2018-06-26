God of War is one of the best-looking video games ever made. That didn’t just happen, of course; a ton of hard work went into it, and that all started with the game’s art team.

In tonight’s Fine Art feature you’ll find a showcase of concept art that first established the world and characters players were able to enjoy in the finished game. Links to every artist’s portfolio can be found by clicking on their names.

And if you see all this and want to see more, there’s a massive feature over on ArtStation (including environment, lighting and 3D work), an official art book and a series of art prints from Cook & Becker all focused on God of War.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!



