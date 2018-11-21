Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Now that the third game in Lara Croft’s modern reboot is out, let’s take a look at some of the concept and promotional work that went into imagining Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s world.



You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below. And note that while this is a lot of art from the game, it’s far from all of it, nor does it feature everyone who worked on it. But it’s enough to give you a nice cross-section of the kind of stuff that goes into a big game like this!

Advertisement

Advertisement