We don’t get to run too many Japanese games on Fine Art, so it’s a pleasure tonight to be able to feature some of the work that went into Ni no Kuni 2.

While Studio Ghibli partnered with Level 5 on the first game, they didn’t officially help out on Ni no Kuni 2. But there’s still a strong Ghibli flavour to the game; alongside Joe HIsaishi’s score, animator and character designer Yoshiyuki Momose (Porco Rosso, Grave of the Fireflies, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke) returns to reprise his role from Ni no Kuni, and he’s responsible for most of the watercolour paintings below.

If you’re into any of these images in particular, they’re all available as prints from Cook & Becker’s online store.

