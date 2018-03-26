It sometimes feels like Fortnite has come out of nowhere to become the biggest game on the planet, but of course it had to come from somewhere. Like the imaginations of these artists, who helped bring Epic’s shooter to life.

Below you’ll find a selection of art involved in the production of Fortnite, not just its world-conquering Battle Royale mode, but the actual PvE zombies game it originally shipped as as well.

Links to each artist’s portfolio can be found in their titles below.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Advertisement

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

And here’s a video from earlier on in the game’s life, showcasing how Fortnite once had a much darker, less comical art style:

