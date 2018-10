It’s one of the biggest, prettiest games of the year, so it’s a treat tonight to be able to share some of the work that went into the creation of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.



Below you’ll find a ton of art from Odyssey’s production, from characters to environments to 3D to animation to promotional. It’s not everything from everyone who worked on the game, but it’s enough to give you a sample of how it all came together.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caroline Soucy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vincent DĂ©rozier