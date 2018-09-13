Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Insomniac’s Spider-Man for the PS4 is out, it’s good and it looks good.



Because of that, let’s take a look at a range of concept and promotional art that went into the game’s creation.

Most of the images you’ll see below are also available in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game, a new book out now by Titan.

