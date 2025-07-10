Nightreign's Everdark Sovereigns Will Return, Here's How To Prepare

Last month, Elden Ring Nightreign introduced Everdark Sovereigns, which are beefed up versions of the game’s Day-Three bosses. They are much harder and often have new mechanics, behaviors, and attacks that make them more formidable than their original counterparts. So far, we’ve received three of them, which include Adel, Fulghor, and Gnoster.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

However, Bandai Namco has recently announced that they won’t be adding any more new ones for the time being. Instead, for the rest of this month, the existing Everdark Sovereigns will be rotating back in as pairs. But don’t worry, new Everdark Sovereigns will arrive later.

Advertisement

July 10 – July 17: Adel, Baron of Night & Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow

July 17 – July 24: Gnoster, Wisdom of Night & Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow

July 24 – July 31: Adel, Baron of Night & Gnoster, Wisdom of Night

When these Everdark Sovereigns were first introduced, they were only able to be fought one at a time during a seven-day period. Now, you have more chances to do so if you missed out the first time. During this three-week period, you should fight them in order to gain powerful rewards that’ll help you prepare for the upcoming new Everdark Sovereigns.

Advertisement

Read up on existing strategies

Advertisement

These are the existing day-three bosses:

And thus far these are the Everdark Sovereigns we’ve fought thus dar:

While the Sovereign versions have different behavior patterns, there are still some attacks and movements that carry over from their original versions. Additionally, each of the bosses’ weaknesses remain the same, at least so far. So familiarizing yourself with their original forms can inform you of what to expect from their Sovereign versions.

Advertisement

Stock up on useful Relics

Relics are equippable items that grant various effects to your character. The effects range from granting your starting weapon a certain element to letting you replenish a certain amount of HP upon a successful block. Relics are the most controllable aspect of Nightreign roguelike nature, as they help you customize your character to your playstyle.

Advertisement

During these next three weeks, it’d be beneficial to primarily fight the Sovereigns as they drop Sovereign Sigils upon defeat. You can trade these in at the new Collector Signboard to buy powerful Relics.

Advertisement

In particular, the new Relics that correspond with the Sovereigns are great. Dark Night of the Baron is a fantastic fit for physically oriented characters like Raider and Wylder as the Relic boosts critical hit damage. Dark Night of the Champion’s affinity boosting effects synergize well with characters that utilize weapon buffs well like Executor. Dark Night of the Wise’s FP boosting abilities fit on magic-based characters like Recluse and Revenant.

One particular Relic that’s useful for every character is the Grand Luminous Scene. It permanently increases Attack power for each evergaol prisoner defeated. If you tackle all seven evergaols during your run, you can deal some insane damage to the Day 3 boss.

Advertisement

Cheat (a little bit)

If you don’t mind taking advantage of exploits, you can utilize a duplication glitch that players found a few months ago. It’s actually really simple to execute and can really save a run from failing. It’s best to attempt this on Day Three, in the room right before the door to the boss.

Advertisement

The glitch lets you duplicate items and in a game where many attacks are stackable, you can easily buff yourself to the point where some of these bosses become trivial. For example, the rare Wending Grace item lets you revive yourself when you’re downed. By using the duplication glitch, everyone can have up to four of them in their inventories, giving you many chances to defeat the boss if your team wipes.

Advertisement

Weapon effects like “Improved Physical Attack Power” are stackable, so duplicating weapons with these traits and keeping them in your inventory can cause your damage to skyrocket, making bosses much easier.

As of publishing, this duplication glitch has surprisingly not been patched out, so feel free to exploit it for as long as you can.

Advertisement

Prepare for the new Everdark Sovereigns

Bandai Namco has already teased the next batch of Everdark Sovereigns, which are:

Everdark Sovereign Tricephalos

Everdark Sovereign Augur

Everdark Sovereign Equilibrious Beast

Everdark Sovereign Fissure in the Fog

It’s currently unknown when exactly they’ll drop, but in the meantime, follow our tips above so that you can best prepare yourself.

Advertisement

Elden Ring Nightreign is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.