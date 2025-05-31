How To Defeat Fulghor, One Of Nightreign's Most Devastating Bosses

Elden Ring Nightreign has plenty of hard boss fights, with some harder than others. And there’s one particular boss that you’re more than likely to have some trouble with. It’s called Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow.

At the roundtable, the Darkdrift Knight mission is where you’ll fight it on the third day. This one is a one-armed centaur with a spear, and he’s certain to be considered one of the hardest Nightlords in the game.

Here are some tips on how to beat Fulghor.

Preparation

It’s absolutely essential that you face Fulghor with a lightning elemental weapon equipped. While it’s still possible to beat him without one, lightning will make the battle easier. Not only is Fulghor weak to this “element”, but it can also stop him from unleashing one of his most devastating attacks. So when exploring Limveld, make sure to prioritize camps that have the lightning icon so you can potentially find the proper weapon.

Class composition isn’t as important for this boss as having a lightning elemental weapon. Given how fast Fulghor is, however, having at least one Ironeye will be helpful as you can immediately attack the boss when needed. This can come in handy as, depending on how close any given melee character is to Fulghor, you might not have enough time to use a melee lightning weapon to break Fulghor out of one of its attacks, and that’s where a well-placed shot .

Fighting Fulghor

Fulghor hits hard and fast. One particularly annoying attack sees it swipe its lance into the ground, creating a shockwave that travels forward. The shockwave is delayed, which makes it difficult to time a dodge. Aside from that, it’ll also do some standard swiping and lunging attacks with its weapon, which are all easier to dodge in comparison.

On occasion, Fulghor will continuously charge around the battlefield, leaving a large trail of light. Not only do you have to dodge the charge itself, but also the shockwave that comes after. The trail of light will eventually explode, so move out of the way.

Later on during the fight, Fulghor will develop a gross second, purple arm. It’ll start slamming the battlefield with it while also attacking you. The best way to avoid this attack is to just dodge roll through it as they aren’t multi-hit moves.

Its most devastating attack is where it charges up like Libra, except this time the charge is much faster. Fulghor will have a glowing aura at its feet, and if it finishes its charge, blades of lightning will come up from the ground and pierce you. This attack is almost instantaneous so it’s difficult to dodge. Fulghor does this fairly often during the fight, so pay attention.

However, this is where your lightning weapon comes in handy. Once it begins charging, simply attack (no Ultimate needed). There’s a chance that a lightning bolt will strike down and disrupt Fulghor’s attack completely. That’s not always a guarantee, though. Fulghor can still finish the attack uninterrupted and inflict huge damage to your squad. But if all three of you have lightning weapons, there’s a more likely chance that one of you will disrupt Fulghor as you’re attacking it.

Fulghor is one of the toughest Nightlords in the game, so don’t be discouraged if you end up losing to it. Preparation goes a long way.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.