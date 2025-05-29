How To Defeat Libra, Nightreign's Madness-Inducing Boss

In Elden Ring Nightreign, you’ll face off against many difficult bosses. During Day Three, you’ll fight the Nightlord, your final challenge. Hopefully, you’ve prepared over the first two days to take it on.

On one of the missions, your target is the Equilibrious Beast named Libra, Creature of Night. This goat-like creature can be an incredibly difficult boss, but there’s a solid strategy you can use to make sure it never uses one of its most powerful attacks..

Preparation

For this Nightlord, have at least one person play as the ranged character, Ironeye—this is essential to avoid Libra’s most powerful attack. Two Ironeye characters would be even better if you’re willing to roll with that. Ideally, the third character should use Wylder for its powerful attacks, especially its Ultimate.

Libra uses the Madness element, but it’s also weak to it. Unfortunately, weapons and equipment that inflict Madness are hard to come by during expeditions. However, if you do find them, make sure to take them for this battle.

Libra is also weak against fire and holy attacks, so if you see any camps or structures with those elemental icons on the map, make sure to travel to them, beat the boss, and potentially secure a corresponding elemental weapon.

Strategies for fighting Libra

Libra only has one phase for the entire fight, but there’s one attack in particular you should look out for that we’ll discuss at the end.

First, try to stay close to Libra so that it only attacks you with its staff. If you’re far away, it’ll try to target you with its Madness-inducing spells, including one that invokes a circle under you that triggers an explosion. These attacks aren’t too difficult to dodge; you’re good as long as you’re not in the middle of an attack animation. Another attack to be mindful of is one that sprays a large beam of Madness energy right. This one is very easy to dodge as long as you’re not directly in front of Libra. So keep your positioning in mind.

Crystals are scattered on the map whenever Libra uses magic. Run into these crystals to decrease your Madness meter while also building your Madness resistance.

Libra will also create yellow clouds that rain down Madness. Avoid standing below these clouds.

When Libra starts meditating and encases itself in a bubble, you’ve got problems. This is its most dangerous attack. After three sigils form around it and Libra completes the attack, it will gain a defense boost that you certainly don’t want to deal with.

You can shoot the three sigils down with ranged attacks from characters like Ironeye. This disrupts Libra’s meditation entirely. However, there’s an even more efficient method to disrupting the attack.

Instead of attacking the sigils, have someone on your team use their Ultimate Art on Libra itself while it’s meditating. That will immediately break the attack and cause the three sigils to disappear. Libra will become angry and attack frantically with its staff, but that’s preferable to it getting a defense boost.

Make sure that your other two teammates have their Ultimates on deck in case Libra tries to do this attack again. Rotate between your squad’s three Ultimates to stop the meditation attack, ensuring that Libra will never get that defense boost. Eventually, it’ll fall.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.