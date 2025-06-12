Every Positive And Negative Scale-Bearing Merchant Deal In Nightreign

In Elden Ring Nightreign, right before you fight the Nightlord Libra, Creature of Night, it’ll try to bargain with you, offering up a powerful boon to increase your abilities for a price.

First appearing as the Scale-Bearing Merchant, it will stand in the middle of the field and ask if you want to accept a deal. Attacking it immediately begins the boss battle and transformation into Libra. Refusing a deal also triggers the boss battle, but choosing to leave the conversation doesn’t.

The Scale-Bearing Merchant typically provides three options, and they seem to cycle in and out between expeditions. Here are the ones we’ve found so far, as well as both their positive and negative effects.

All Libra, Creature of Night Deals

Deal Positive Effect Negative Effect I desire a flask Add an extra flask to your maximum amount. Decreases your maximum HP I wish for eventual greatness Grants Ascetic Greatness, which Increases max HP, FP, and Stamina. Halves max HP, FP, and Stamina through Ascetic Path for a limited time, until Ascetic Greatness activates. When HP is at a critically low level, it fully restores it. I want to hold death at bay This does not protect against deathblows and you lose one level upon restoration. I want to fight at utmost strength Temporarily increases player’s attack, madness resistance, and max HP. Libra gets a damage resistance buff. - I wish to expand my intellect - have great strength - have great dexterity - have deep faith touch with arcane Changes stats based on what was chosen, like a class swap. For example, a magic-focused Recluse can choose “have great strength” and gain the strength of a Raider. The Recluse’s intelligence stat is also now similar to that of a Raider’s. The change is seemingly irreversible for the rest of the expedition. I want more Runes Grants an accessory that provides extra runes dropped by defeated enemies. This is automatically equipped upon retrieval but can be unequipped to remove both its positive and negative effects. HP constantly drains slowly. I want resistance to ailments Grant ezra resistances to ailments. Max Stamina decreases I want the power of a demon An eye periodically appears above the player which can shoot projectiles at enemies. Madness builds up within the player whenever the eye does appear I desire a powerful weapon Grants a powerful weapon. Lose two levels I want to gain many levels Grants the player three additional levels. Every time a flask is used, one level is lost.

Out in the wild

Sometimes, you’ll encounter the Scale-Bearing Merchant during your expeditions and it will curse you with a spell that caps your maximum HP. This is an incredibly detrimental effect that needs to be removed ASAP and in order to do so, you must pay a Rune fine upwards to 35,000 (or attack and try to kill it, which it will then turn into a less powerful but still tough version of Libra, Creature of Night).

If you decide to pay it off, it’ll also let you bargain for one of its boons. This version also has its own set of boons, which are worded a bit differently but have similar effects:

Take resistance to status ailments

Take enhanced armament

Take sacred flask

Take runes

Take improved physique

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs.