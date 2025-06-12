Every Positive And Negative Scale-Bearing Merchant Deal In Nightreign

First appearing as the Scale-Bearing Merchant, it will stand in the middle of the field and ask if you want to accept a deal. Attacking it immediately begins the boss battle and transformation into Libra. Refusing a deal also triggers the boss battle, but choosing to leave the conversation doesn’t.
The Scale-Bearing Merchant typically provides three options, and they seem to cycle in and out between expeditions. Here are the ones we’ve found so far, as well as both their positive and negative effects.
All Libra, Creature of Night Deals
Out in the wild
Sometimes, you’ll encounter the Scale-Bearing Merchant during your expeditions and it will curse you with a spell that caps your maximum HP. This is an incredibly detrimental effect that needs to be removed ASAP and in order to do so, you must pay a Rune fine upwards to 35,000 (or attack and try to kill it, which it will then turn into a less powerful but still tough version of Libra, Creature of Night).
If you decide to pay it off, it’ll also let you bargain for one of its boons. This version also has its own set of boons, which are worded a bit differently but have similar effects:
Take resistance to status ailments
Take enhanced armament
Take sacred flask
Take runes
Take improved physique
Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs.