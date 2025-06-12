Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Crash Course

Every Positive And Negative Scale-Bearing Merchant Deal In Nightreign

You can fight this mysterious merchant, or maybe it's better to take it up on an offer you can't refuse

Elden Ring
By
George Yang
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Player characters chat with the Scale-Bearing Merchant.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / George Yang / Kotaku

In Elden Ring Nightreign, right before you fight the Nightlord Libra, Creature of Night, it’ll try to bargain with you, offering up a powerful boon to increase your abilities for a price.

First appearing as the Scale-Bearing Merchant, it will stand in the middle of the field and ask if you want to accept a deal. Attacking it immediately begins the boss battle and transformation into Libra. Refusing a deal also triggers the boss battle, but choosing to leave the conversation doesn’t.

The Scale-Bearing Merchant typically provides three options, and they seem to cycle in and out between expeditions. Here are the ones we’ve found so far, as well as both their positive and negative effects.

All Libra, Creature of Night Deals

Out in the wild

Sometimes, you’ll encounter the Scale-Bearing Merchant during your expeditions and it will curse you with a spell that caps your maximum HP. This is an incredibly detrimental effect that needs to be removed ASAP and in order to do so, you must pay a Rune fine upwards to 35,000 (or attack and try to kill it, which it will then turn into a less powerful but still tough version of Libra, Creature of Night).

Player characters chat with the Scale-Bearing Merchant.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / George Yang / Kotaku

If you decide to pay it off, it’ll also let you bargain for one of its boons. This version also has its own set of boons, which are worded a bit differently but have similar effects:

  • Take resistance to status ailments
  • Take enhanced armament
  • Take sacred flask
  • Take runes
  • Take improved physique

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs.