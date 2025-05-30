Elden Ring was a massive open-world game that stretched well beyond what many of us expected back in 2022; and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC even added dozens more hours of fun. Elden Ring Nightreign, on the other hand, is a multiplayer roguelike game with a smaller scope and more focused, action-packed gameplay loop designed to keep you and some friends trying its limited expeditions again and again (and again).

Nightreign Explodes On Steam But Is Getting Cooked In The Reviews

As such, you’re not going to find seemingly endless new encounters or areas to explore within this entry in the franchise. Instead, you’ll find that the game is lengthy in an entirely different way, demanding hours and hours of dedication and an acceptance that failure and repetition are part of the game’s design. Here’s what to know about the amount of gameplay you’ll find in Elden Ring: Nightreign.

How long is Elden Ring Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nightreign is a challenging game that requires a lot of strategy and teamwork, so how long it takes to beat will vary greatly from person to person. Your success in this ultra-challenging multiplayer roguelike depends greatly on learning the best spots on the map for getting what you need, adapting to ever-changing scenarios, and leveraging your chosen character’s unique skillset.

With all of this in mind, it’s difficult to tell you just how long you’ll spend in Elden Ring Nightreign. As you set off on your initial few expeditions, success can seem nearly impossible. And whether or not you begin to find a groove is, again, dependent on your patience, adaptability, and skill.

Some folks may take dozens of hours playing a single expedition, while a really solid group with high skill and a bit of luck may complete it on their first try. Completing every expedition and tackling the true final boss of the game can take anywhere from 25-40 hours for veteran players, and those who struggle with these types of games (or have particularly bad luck) could see their game time stretched to upwards of 60 hours.

Of course, all of this is just to complete each of the expeditions once, which is barely scratching the surface of Elden Ring Nightreign. Completionists will find there are a handful of questlines tied to each of the characters that require you to finish certain expeditions or complete specific things on the world map. And there are enough trophies and achievements to keep diehards busy for many additional hours.



If you think you’ve got what it takes to tackle Elden Ring Nightreign ,you can grab it now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.