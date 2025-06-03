Elden Ring Nightreign Is About To Become Monster Hunter For Souls Sickos

If you’re playing Elden Ring Nightreign you’ve probably beaten a few bosses by now. Maybe you’ve finished the whole game. Maybe you’re already thirsting for more challenges to overcome in the ever-shifting land of Limveld. Good news: more Nightreign DLC is on the way. In fact, FromSoftware’s post-launch plans for the multiplayer spin-off sound an awful lot like a live-service roadmap some fans have already been asking for.

After announcing that Elden Ring Nightreign has already reached 3.5 million players, Bandai Namco previewed the year ahead for the online Elden Ring roguelike. “But the Night is far from over,” it posted on X. “In addition to the DLC releasing later this year, new additions will be gradually implemented, including enhanced fights against existing Nightlords starting this month, as well as Duo Expeditions at a later date.”

The $40 Elden Ring side-project has already received multiple patches addressing balance and difficulty, including making solo expeditions more forgiving and increasing the number of relics players unlock even when they fail a run. With what sounds like even tougher spins on existing Nightlord fights coming in June and entire DLC expansions later in the year, Nightreign is shaping up to be FromSoftware’s unique answer to the infinitely repayable boss fight formula popularized by Capcom’s Monster Hunter.

It’s easy to see where the studio could expand on the game, adding new bosses, loot, and world events as you explore the map. Hell, an entire new map doesn’t feel completely out of the realm of possibility either. Limveld is a procedurally generated remix of just one bit of Elden Ring’s sprawling open-world map. There are plenty of other areas that could be added to give us fresh reasons to return to Nightreign’s brutal boss rush grind.

Fans will also be relieved to know that a duos mode is already inbound. By far the most requested feature since launch, it was one of the first things to get modded into the game on PC. Players have also been requesting proximity voice chat or other tools to aid in communicating about objectives and strategies. Improved matchmaking would be great too. Searching for a third player when you’re already a group of two can lead to absurdly long queue times.

Fortunately, it sounds like Nightreign isn’t just a one-and-done experiment. No one wants to see FromSoftware become a live-service studio, and it’s already promised to continue releasing single-player games in the future, but I’ve been having such a blast with multiplayer Elden Ring that I’m glad it will continue to get a lot of support throughout the year.

