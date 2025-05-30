Elden Ring Nightreign Is About To Become Easier For Solo Players

FromSoftware’s next big RPG, Elden Ring Nightreign, is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. But you probably already know that, considering the game reached over 300,000 players on Steam alone. For those of you venturing forth into this new Souls-like RPG alone, I have good news: Things are going to get easier next week.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

On May 30, FromSoftware posted an update on Twitter about Nightreign’s upcoming patch 1.02. The studio says the patch will be available next week and will include some fixes and tweaks. The big news is that solo players will now be able to revive once during a boss fight and will gain more runes, which should help lone wolves level up and farm faster.

Nightfarers, thank you for playing Elden Ring Nightreign. Next week, Patch 1.02 will be released and will include several bug fixes as well as improvements for solo expeditions. Further details will be provided next week. Thank you for your support.

The effect “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat”, which allows revival once per night boss battle, will be added to solo expeditions.

The amount of runes gained will be increased.

Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware’s latest game, is a multiplayer-focused spin-off that is very different from the single-player (and brutal as heck) RPGs the studio has traditionally produced, like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. While it plays a lot like Elden Ring, it features a new multiplayer-focused, roguelike, battle royale-esque boss rush format.

Advertisement

As Kotaku’s own Ethan Gach mentioned in his impressions about the online RPG, playing Elden Ring Nightreign solo is not something most people will want to “actually bother with unless FromSoftware drastically nerfs the difficulty at some point.” And it looks like that’s happening next week. Good luck to all you lone warriors, and hopefully, this upcoming patch makes your lives a little bit easier.

.

