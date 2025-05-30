Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Elden Ring Nightreign Is About To Become Easier For Solo Players

FromSoftware's multiplayer Souls-like experiment is getting a patch for the lone wolves out there

Elden Ring
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Elden Ring Nightreign Is About To Become Easier For Solo Players
Image: FromSoftware / Kotaku

FromSoftware’s next big RPG, Elden Ring Nightreign, is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. But you probably already know that, considering the game reached over 300,000 players on Steam alone. For those of you venturing forth into this new Souls-like RPG alone, I have good news: Things are going to get easier next week.

Suggested Reading

Nintendo Blocking Fans From Sharing Switch 2 Footage From Its News App
Here Are 2024’s Finalists For The World Video Game Hall Of Fame
Nintendo Forcing Garry's Mod To Delete 20 Years' Worth Of Content
The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nintendo Blocking Fans From Sharing Switch 2 Footage From Its News App
Here Are 2024’s Finalists For The World Video Game Hall Of Fame
Nintendo Forcing Garry's Mod To Delete 20 Years' Worth Of Content
The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On May 30, FromSoftware posted an update on Twitter about Nightreign’s upcoming patch 1.02. The studio says the patch will be available next week and will include some fixes and tweaks. The big news is that solo players will now be able to revive once during a boss fight and will gain more runes, which should help lone wolves level up and farm faster.

Nightfarers, thank you for playing Elden Ring Nightreign. Next week, Patch 1.02 will be released and will include several bug fixes as well as improvements for solo expeditions. Further details will be provided next week. Thank you for your support.

  • The effect “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat”, which allows revival once per night boss battle, will be added to solo expeditions.
  • The amount of runes gained will be increased.

Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware’s latest game, is a multiplayer-focused spin-off that is very different from the single-player (and brutal as heck) RPGs the studio has traditionally produced, like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. While it plays a lot like Elden Ring, it features a new multiplayer-focused, roguelike, battle royale-esque boss rush format.

Advertisement

Related Content

Elden Ring Nightreign Is The Multiplayer Hades I've Been Craving
Nightreign Is Being Called A Mashup Of Elden Ring And Battle Royales And Its Release Date Is Only Months Away

Related Content

Elden Ring Nightreign Is The Multiplayer Hades I've Been Craving
Nightreign Is Being Called A Mashup Of Elden Ring And Battle Royales And Its Release Date Is Only Months Away

As Kotaku’s own Ethan Gach mentioned in his impressions about the online RPG, playing Elden Ring Nightreign solo is not something most people will want to “actually bother with unless FromSoftware drastically nerfs the difficulty at some point.” And it looks like that’s happening next week. Good luck to all you lone warriors, and hopefully, this upcoming patch makes your lives a little bit easier.

.