News

Elden Ring Nightreign Modder Rushes Out Duos Mode To Save Friendless Tarnished

An unofficial duos mode has come early to the FromSoftware spin-off

Elden Ring
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Two players start a Nightreign run together.
Image: FromSoftware / Yui

The Steam reviews for Elden Ring Nightreign are littered with the same request: duos. You can play FromSoftware’s latest game solo or in a three-stack but there’s no option to just team up with one other person and brave the Nightlords’ collective wrath together. Fortunately, it took one modder less than 24 hours to provide a workaround for that.

The Seamless Co-op (Nightreign) mod was uploaded to Nexus Mods earlier today (via PC Gamer) and provides the unofficial support for duos that players have been requesting since FromSoftware originally confirmed it wouldn’t be including the feature at launch. All players need is to both have the mod downloaded on PC and then invite one another to a match as they normally would.

Creator LukeYui warns that fans might experience some issues since “the mod is currently in a rushed alpha state,” but I think they’ll understand. They clarify that players won’t get banned for using the Seamless Co-Op workaround. It’s also free, though the modder is taking donations for their service to the community at their Patreon. “As always, LukeYui being Gigachad and releasing goods mod for the community,” wrote one fan.

Nightreign was primarily designed with three-player squads in mind, as evidenced by the fact that solo play is especially brutal at the moment (don’t worry though, FromSoftware is patching in some buffs next week). “In putting all our efforts into that aspect, we kind of overlooked and neglected the duos aspect, but this is something that we are looking at and considering for post-launch support as well,” director Junya Ishizaki told IGN last week.

I have a feeling duos will eventually arrive in an official capacity later this summer and that FromSoftware will continue to tinker with balancing the game to make it more amenable to all the different ways people want to play. The game has already sold 2 million copies. In the meantime, despite the heroic mod support on PC, duos remains out of reach for console players who will have no choice but to git gud or git friends.

