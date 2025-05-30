You Should Be Pinging Loot For Your Pals In Nightreign

Cooperation is the name of the game in Elden Ring Nightreign, so it’s good to know how to communicate well with your party to help one another succeed. And since loot is one of an expedition’s most important aspects, you’ll want to be certain everyone’s working together to find the best stuff for each member of your group. If you’re not voice chatting, that can make things a little more difficult—an issue that you can offset slightly by pinging some loot for your friends!

Playing through an expedition in Elden Ring Nightreign is a fast-paced affair, so you’ll always be on the move trying to make the most of every second of the mission. It can seem counterproductive to stop and make a fuss over bits of loot, but taking a few moments to help your teammates with things they need may make or break your run.

While you can open the map and ping locations to help with communication when you’re not voice chatting with folks, it can be harder to get someone’s attention turned to a piece of loot you’ve dropped. That is, unless you know how to ping it for them!

If you want to ping a piece of loot you’ve dropped on the ground, walk next to it and complete one of the following combinations, depending on your platform and input device:

PlayStation Controller : Hold Triangle and press in the left stick

: Hold Triangle and press in the left stick Xbox Controller : Hold Y and press in the left stick

: Hold Y and press in the left stick Keyboard: Press the X key

When you do this, it will highlight the loot for nearby teammates to check out. So be sure you’re dropping items you don’t need and pinging them just in case they can be of use to someone else. Just because that legendary greatsword isn’t great for your class doesn’t mean it can’t help a teammate whoop the ass of an upcoming boss.

Get out there and start pinging the shit out of everything in Elden Ring Nightreign, available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.