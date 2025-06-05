Let's Take Down Nightreign's Challenging Final Boss

You’ve conquered all of the other Nightlords. Now you’re ready to face the final challenge that Elden Ring Nightreign has in store: Heolstor the Nightlord.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

Heolstor is the final boss of Nightreign, and he can be fought pretty early on. You need to only have beaten four other unique Nightlords in order for his mission, The Night Aspect, to show up at the Roundtable. The first mission you beat, Tricephelos, counts as one of them.

Advertisement

Preparation

As a being of darkness, Heolstor is primarily weak to Holy damage, so focus on finding weapons that inflict that element. Try to reach as high of a level as you can before taking Heolstoron. During your run, prioritize passives and buffs that either increase your Rune acquisition from defeated enemies or ones that give you a lump sum of Runes. Being at least level 13 is recommended for this fight as Heolstor can hit very hard.

Advertisement

As for party composition, a Raider is probably the most useful and important class for this fight. This is because of his massive damage output and ability to stagger Heolstor easily. You want every opportunity to pile the hurt on Heolstor so that it doesn’t devastate you in return.

Read More: Elden Ring Nightreign: A Beginner’s Guide To Mastering Ironeye

Heolstor is a slow-moving boss, which makes it a perfect target for Ironeye to constantly apply pressure with his arrows from a safe distance. The Revenant is also a solid pick as her summons can deal big damage and serve as distractions while Raider and Ironeye can continue their assaults. Executor is also a good pick as he can parry Heolstor’s attacks.

Advertisement

Strategies for fighting Helostor

Heolstor is different from the other Nightlords in that it has two phases along with two health bars. At the start of the fight, it’ll assume the form of The Shape of Night. This first form is very easy compared to its second form, so you shouldn’t really have any issues taking it down here. It’ll use some very basic melee attacks that aren’t really worth explaining in depth here.

Advertisement

Just be patient when attacking The Shape of Night. Keep your HP high by not getting hit in the first place; you’ll want to conserve your healing flasks for the second phase. Conserve your Ultimates for the second phase too.

Advertisement

After taking down The Shape of Night, it’ll transform into Heolstor, the Nightlord. Its attacks are now cloaked in fire, becoming faster and stronger. As mentioned before, Heolstor walks slowly, but will very quickly close the distance by charging towards you and swinging its sword. These slashes come out fast and hit a wide arc, so be careful to time your dodges. Even at a distance, you’re not safe as his slashes can emit energy blades, and he can sometimes charge at you with a stab.

Heolstor can also summon fissures into the ground when it does slashes; look out for those too. Just watch the ground and avoid the glowing yellow lines.

Advertisement

Heolstor likes to attack consecutively, but it has a cooldown period afterwards; this is the best time to come in and attack. When it gets up, back off and wait for the next opportunity to attack. The key to this fight is to be patient and not overextend. Don’t be afraid to use your UItimates, stagger Heolstor, or revive downed teammates quickly.

In another major attack, Heolstor will cover the entire battlefield in darkness before summoning a bunch of homing projectiles. This one is surprisingly easy to dodge by continually rolling out of the way. Heolstor can also be hit out of this attack by an Ultimate.

Advertisement

After getting down to around 60 percent of its HP, Heolstor will enter its final phase. It’ll fly up high into the air and create a giant tear in the sky. Don’t waste your Ultimate thinking that you can knock it out of the air (I’ve tried; it doesn’t seem possible). This transition is inevitable. Once you see this, run away as fast as you can. Once Heolstor enters this phase, a giant explosion will occur and you don’t want to get caught in it.

Advertisement

As if Heolstor wasn’t already hard enough, small random pockets of the battlefield will explode with fire during the final phase of the fight. Avoid those. Be patient and just wait for the right opportunities to attack the boss and it should eventually go down.

After beating Heolstor, congrats! Sit back and watch the cutscenes and ending of Elden Ring Nightreign.

Advertisement

.





