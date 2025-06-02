Elden Ring Nightreign: A Beginner's Guide To Mastering Ironeye

Elden Ring Nightreign has eight character classes to choose from, with both close up melee and long-ranged options. The dedicated archer, Ironeye, is a great pick for players who like to play the game safely; he can provide constant pressure on opponents while maintaining a safe distance. However, he does have his downsides, including being fragile defensively and weak offensively. His true strength lies in utility.

Ironeye is available from the very start of Nightreign, and doesn’t need to be unlocked.

Ability: Eagle Eye

Ironeye’s passive ability is called Eagle Eye, which boosts the item drop rate not only for Ironeye, but also for his allies. That’s why Ironeye is always useful to bring along, especially during expeditions that need specific tactics against Nightlords.

Ability: Marking

Ironeye’s character skill is called Marking, which has him dash at a foe and cut it with a dagger. This causes a weak point to show up on the enemy, allowing players to have an easier time staggering it. This is helpful against bigger bosses who have multiple body parts to aim at; and repeated attacks on the marked part builds even more damage. Your teammates’ damage output is included in this as well, not just yours! Additionally, marked enemies take about 10 percent more damage

Marking can also be used for dodging. During the skill’s animation, Ironeye dashes forward, which seems to give him some invincibility frames, making it a viable option to avoid enemy attacks.

Ability: Single Shot

Ironeye’s Ultimate Art is called Single Shot. Here, he pulls out a giant bow and fires a large shot at the enemy. It’s not as strong as other Ultimates, but it has massive range, as the shot goes incredibly far and it can hit multiple enemies at once. It can also phase through solid obstacles like walls, floors, and even the ground.

Single Shot can come in clutch defensively, too. If you’re fighting a boss and your teammates are downed, you can revive them from a long distance with Single Shot. While other Ultimates rely on being in close proximity, Single Shot can be safely used far away.

Single Shot also has a surprisingly large invincibility window. Ironeye is immune to all forms of damage during the entire wind-up animation, becoming vulnerable only when he shoots his arrow. So you never have to worry about being interrupted.

An overview of Ironeye’s attributes

HP : C

: C FP : C

: C Stamina : B

: B Strength : C

: C Dexterity : A

: A Intelligence : D

: D Faith : D

: D Arcane: B

Most of Ironeye’s attributes are average or slightly above average at best. However, he makes up for it with his helpful utility. Dexterity is his highest stat, which makes him a good candidate for Curved Swords as their damage scales with that stat, but Ironeye wants to keep his distance from enemies. Any close combat weapons should be considered as backup weapons only.

His decent Arcane stat can also be utilized with magic-infused close ranged weapons like Crystal Knife if you come across it. These kinds of weapons scale with Arcane and Intelligence. A quick knife can come in handy to fight back against enemies who try to get too close to you, giving you time to retreat and reposition yourself.

Throughout your expeditions, you’ll want to prioritize any Stamina passive boosts that bosses drop after defeating them. Since Ironeye’s ability to constantly attack enemies with arrows depends on his Stamina, increasing it is always beneficial. Stamina management is crucial when playing as Ironeye. If you overextend yourself, you might not have enough Stamina to dodge out of the way if an enemy decides to attack you.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs.