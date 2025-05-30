How To Unlock Nightreign's Duchess

There are eight playable Nightfarers in Elden Ring Nightreign, but two must be unlocked. The first of these characters you’ll be able to unlock is Duchess, who is a nimble character with a moveset that prioritizes dodging and sneak attacks. As such, characters who enjoy unleashing rapid attacks and leaping around the battlefield will want to get her as soon as possible.

You’ll be able to unlock Duchess pretty early in your playthrough of Nightreign. That is, provided you’ve obtained a specific item and know when to talk to a certain NPC hanging out at the Roundtable Hold.

Your first expedition in Nightreign is called “Tricephalos”. Since that’s your only option at the beginning of the game, you’ll want to dive in and give it a go right away.

After completing the “Tricephalos” expedition for the first time, you’ll automatically receive an item called Old Pocketwatch. With this in hand, go and speak to the Priestess in Roundtable Hold. She’s the NPC you first met upon arriving there, and she appears to always stay in the room where you begin your expeditions.

When you speak to the Priestess, she’ll mention the Old Pocketwatch and request that you return it to her. Opt to do so, and you’ll soon find that this NPC isn’t who you thought she was. She’ll rip off her white robe to reveal that she is actually Duchess herself, which also unlocks her as a playable character.

When you want to switch to Duchess, just head to the Character Selection altar in Roundtable Hold and select her from the list. Now get out there and show the Nightlords what’s what.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.