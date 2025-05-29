Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Get It Done

How To Unlock Revenant, Elden Ring Nightreign's Hidden Necromancer Character

She'll put up a tough fight at first, but she's totally worth recruiting to your little spirit club

Elden Ring
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A young woman in a fancy dress stands before a crumbling building.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku

If you like summoning spirits to help you in battle, you’ll probably like Elden Ring Nightreign’s second hidden character, Revenant. It won’t take much to unlock her, but you’ll need to know what to do and when to do it if you want to add this necromancer-style backliner to your list of playable characters.

Suggested Reading

The Last Of Us Season Two, Episode Seven Recap: Abby Road
The Last Of Us Fans Are Divided On The Show’s Ellie And Dina Romance
The Last Of Us Show Casts Abby's Friends And Ellie's Targets
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Last Of Us Season Two, Episode Seven Recap: Abby Road
The Last Of Us Fans Are Divided On The Show’s Ellie And Dina Romance
The Last Of Us Show Casts Abby's Friends And Ellie's Targets
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

How to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

To unlock Revenant in Nightreign, you’ll need to have first unlocked Duchess by completing the first expedition and giving the Old Pocketwatch to the Priestess at Roundable Hold.

Advertisement

Related Content

Elden Ring Nightreign Is The Multiplayer Hades I've Been Craving
Nightreign Is Being Called A Mashup Of Elden Ring And Battle Royales And Its Release Date Is Only Months Away

Related Content

Elden Ring Nightreign Is The Multiplayer Hades I've Been Craving
Nightreign Is Being Called A Mashup Of Elden Ring And Battle Royales And Its Release Date Is Only Months Away

Afterward, visit the Small Jar Bazaar at Roundtable Hold to find that the little fella now sells an item called the Besmirched Frame. This costs 1500 murk, however, so you may need to run a few more expeditions or sell some of your unwanted relics to afford it.

Advertisement
A character picks up an item.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Advertisement

With the Besmirched Frame in your possession, open your map and take note of an NPC with an exclamation point above their head in the east wing of Roundtable Hold. Head over there now to find a phantom staring at the wall. Interact with the phantom and select “Yes” when prompted to touch it.

A character touches a phantom spirit.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Advertisement

Touching the phantom will transport you to a new area. Walk forward into an arena where you’ll have to fight Revenant and her three family spirits. This can be a somewhat tedious and frustrating showdown if you’re not prepared, and certain Nightfarers can make things easier or harder.

A character stands in the middle of ruins.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Advertisement

One way to clear the fight easily is to choose Ironeye as your Nightfarer. Use his unlimited arrows to kite the spirits around more easily while keeping your distance from Revenant. This makes it harder for her to hit you with her wide (and quite painful) ranged attacks.

When Revenant is defeated, you’ll be able to choose her from the Character Selection altar back at Roundtable Hold. And with that out of the way, you’ll now have both additional characters on your roster.

Advertisement

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.