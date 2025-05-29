How To Unlock Revenant, Elden Ring Nightreign's Hidden Necromancer Character

If you like summoning spirits to help you in battle, you’ll probably like Elden Ring Nightreign’s second hidden character, Revenant. It won’t take much to unlock her, but you’ll need to know what to do and when to do it if you want to add this necromancer-style backliner to your list of playable characters.

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition

How to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

To unlock Revenant in Nightreign, you’ll need to have first unlocked Duchess by completing the first expedition and giving the Old Pocketwatch to the Priestess at Roundable Hold.

Advertisement

Afterward, visit the Small Jar Bazaar at Roundtable Hold to find that the little fella now sells an item called the Besmirched Frame. This costs 1500 murk, however, so you may need to run a few more expeditions or sell some of your unwanted relics to afford it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Besmirched Frame in your possession, open your map and take note of an NPC with an exclamation point above their head in the east wing of Roundtable Hold. Head over there now to find a phantom staring at the wall. Interact with the phantom and select “Yes” when prompted to touch it.

Advertisement

Touching the phantom will transport you to a new area. Walk forward into an arena where you’ll have to fight Revenant and her three family spirits. This can be a somewhat tedious and frustrating showdown if you’re not prepared, and certain Nightfarers can make things easier or harder.

Advertisement

One way to clear the fight easily is to choose Ironeye as your Nightfarer. Use his unlimited arrows to kite the spirits around more easily while keeping your distance from Revenant. This makes it harder for her to hit you with her wide (and quite painful) ranged attacks.

When Revenant is defeated, you’ll be able to choose her from the Character Selection altar back at Roundtable Hold. And with that out of the way, you’ll now have both additional characters on your roster.

Advertisement

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.