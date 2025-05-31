Be Sure To Bring Fire To The Fight Against Caligo In Nightreign

In Elden Ring Nightreign, you’ll face off against difficult bosses called Nightlords. These appear on Day Three, after you’ve spent the first two days preparing. They’re your final challenge before completing your expedition.

One of the missions you’ll embark on is called Fog of the Fissure, and the Nightlord you’ll be taking on is called Caligo, Miasma of Night. This one is an ice dragon that specializes in AOE attacks, which can be annoying. However, there’s a special in-game event that could help you out immensely if you’re lucky.

Preparation

Being made of ice, Caligo’s weakness is fire, so it’s important to find a fire elemental weapon during your expedition. Just look for structures on the map with the fire icon and defeat the bosses there for a chance at earning a corresponding elemental weapon..

If the Mountaintop Shifting Earth event is active, trekking up the mountain to get the bonus at the end is worth it. Shifting Earth events are random occurrences in the game that will change a part of Limveld’s map.

If you reach the top of Mountaintop, you’ll earn a passive buff that will greatly increase your frost resistance as well as increase your damage against dragons. Since we’re going up against an ice dragon, Mountaintop is definitely worth tackling on Day Two where you’ll have more of a fighting chance against the monsters there.

Ranged classes like Ironeye are helpful too as you can aim for Caligo’s head.

Strategies for fighting Caligo

Caligo is gigantic, even by Nightlord standards. As such, it doesn’t move nearly as often as others and that can make for an easy target. It’ll typically swipe with its claws, but that attack is easily telegraphed and dodged by rolling forward.

Caligo will start incorporating ice into its attacks, such as its freezing breath. This attack spreads out in a cone, so be sure to dodge roll behind Caligo. There is another breath attack where Caligo will stand on its hind legs and breathe fog directly down in front of it. The same strategy as before applies here—get behind Caligo. This attack can also form icicles on the ground that will inflict damage and build up frostbite should you touch them. Avoid these.

Eventually, Caligo will cover the entire screen with fog. You’ll also sometimes see a gust of black wind heading in a specific direction at the same time. Follow it until you find a pillar of ice to hide behind. This will shield you from Caligo’s upcoming huge ice wave attack.

In a variation of this attack, Caligo will summon a gigantic sheet of ice to come crashing down into the ground. The sound of ice cracking signals this attack. Unfortunately, right now it seems like the only way to avoid this attack is to run as fast as you can away from the noise and pray that you’re out of the ice sheet’s range before the fog lifts and the sheet comes crashing down.

Caligo will also fly around and summon meteors to hit you. This is the most mobile it’ll be through the entire fight. Fortunately, this move is rather rare and easier to dodge than Caligo’s other ones.

Arguably, Caligo is a more annoying boss battle than it is a hard one, especially due to how much space its attacks cover. Timing your expedition with the Mountaintop event will make the fight significantly easier, so make sure you get every advantage you can.

