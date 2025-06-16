Elden Ring Nightreign Has A Wild Item Duplication Glitch That Could Save You From Another Nightlord Beatdown

Beating Elden Ring Nightreign’s toughest bosses comes down to three things: skill, level, and gear. Some of those things can be easily improved with practice and research, but the gear players pick up during a run is mostly down to RNG. However, it turns out there’s an item duplication glitch that can help level the odds.

Like many online item-copying tricks, this exploit heavily revolves around manipulating matchmaking servers to let multiple players grab the same gear. As explained by PC Gamer, players stand close to one another and drop their best loot. Whoever is hosting the session (the person who created the party and selected the expedition) then starts a countdown. At the end, both of the other players try to pick up the same item at the exact same moment. If it works, they’ll both get a copy.

This trick can be repeated for each item in a player’s inventory, including legendary weapons and talismans. The player hosting the session can’t perform it themselves but they can still pick up the duplicates their friends make for them. You’ll want to do this trick in a safe area like the site of grace right before the Nightlord fight where players have endless time to strategize. It’ll also obviously only be feasible if you’re playing with friends on mics rather than silent randos.

Usually, parties are made up of different classes pursuing unique builds, so even the most powerful great swords and sorceries aren’t necessarily going to be useful for everyone. But this trick can be a great way to share the wealth around if only one person managed to pick up a powerful weapon with the right affinity for the Nightlord’s weakness. It’s also an easy way to stack certain secondary gear bonuses, like increased damage negation and improved ranged attacks. It’s not necessarily going to break the game but it’s a neat little thing players can try if they’re struggling against a particular boss.

Some players have been experimenting with this item duplication glitch since Nightreign launched weeks ago, so it’ll be interesting to see when FromSoftware actually patches it out. It’s in many ways antithetical to the entire ethos of the game, though anyone who’s been hitting their head against Libra for hours at night might not mind using any extra advantage they can find.

