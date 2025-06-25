You Have Until Tonight To Take Down Nightreign's Current Everdark Sovereign, Adel

From Software stealthily updated Elden Ring Nightrein last week, adding enhanced versions of bosses called Everdark Sovereigns.

These new threats have retained some of their existing moves from their normal forms, but they feature brand new behavior patterns and attacks. There will be one Everdark Sovereign (ES) per week, and they will cycle. The first one is a new version of Adel, Baron of Night, and this limited-time event lasts until June 25 at 9PM ET.

Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight are slated to be the next ones added, with the other Nightlords planned at a later date.

Here are some tips on how to beat the new Everdark Sovereign version of Adel.

Preparation

Preparation is largely the same for the Everdark Sovereign version of Adel as it is for the normal version. While the game notes that it’s still weak against poison, it seemingly has much less of an effect this time around. Whereas the normal version would double over and spill poison on the ground after being hit enough times with a poison weapon and leaving itself momentarily vulnerable, the ES version just doesn’t do that. However, poison can briefly stun it at times.

ES Adel is much more aggressive and doesn’t let up. In this case, just equip the strongest weapons you have and pray for the best. Building up lightning resistance is helpful as well since a majority of its attacks contain that element. One of its attacks also can inflict Bleed, so bleed resistance is useful too. So during your runs, equip Relics that have these attributes, or find items that have them during your run.

Fighting Everdark Sovereign Adel

The differences between normal Adel and ES Adel are immediately apparent when the fight begins. Here, ES Adel will begin every single fight by launching from the ground and dive bombing you, creating a fissure of lightning that’ll explode. To dodge this, move out of the fissures way and avoid the glowing lightning parts.

When the battlefield starts glowing purple, Adel will fire off an AOE attack that hits everything surrounding it. Fortunately, this attack has a long wind up time and limited reach. The best way to avoid this attack is to simply run away from Adel.

Adel will also sometimes attempt to scoop you up with its jaws. If successful, both of you will be temporarily immobilized as it’ll be busy chomping down, inflicting bleed damage. This is an opportunity for your other teammates to do additional damage while it’s distracted. However, you can button mash your way if you unfortunately get caught. While you’ll still take considerable damage, that’s still better than taking the full brunt of the attack and your bleed meter won’t fill up completely, letting you escape without being inflicted with the blood loss status.

Last but certainly not least, ES Adel’s new most dangerous attack is that it’ll whip up a giant tornado and retreat into it. A bunch of Spiristreams will spawn around the large one. You must use one of the Spiritstreams to jump into the big one. There will be a button prompt to propel yourself upwards. You’ll take constant damage as long as you continue to stay outside the big tornado, so go inside of it ASAP.

Once inside the big tornado, the battle carries on as usual, except that you have a much smaller battlefield to work with. Eventually, the tornado will subside and you’ll be able to have more room to move around again. Adel will do this attack 2-3 times during the fight.

When defeating these Everdark Sovereigns, you’ll earn Sovereign Sigils, which can be exchanged for special Relics and other rewards at the new Collector’s Signboard shop near the Roundtable hub.

Elden Ring Nightreign is now available forPS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.