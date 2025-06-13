Elden Ring Nightreign: A Beginner's Guide To Mastering Revenant

Elden Ring Nightreign has two unlockable character classes, with one of them being the Revenant. This one is a back line magic user with the ability to summon friends.

Ability: Necromancy

Revenant’s passive ability is called Necromancy, which sometimes automatically raises phantoms of recently defeated enemies for a brief time to fight alongside her. These phantoms last around one minute and there can be multiple phantoms on the field at once.

This ability works on pretty much all of the smaller enemies and even some of the minor bosses. If you can raise multiple phantoms simultaneously, they can easily overwhelm enemies. The phantoms also serve as distractions for you and your teammates. Unfortunately, phantoms can’t follow you to other areas, so you’ll have to reanimate some new ones as you continue to defeat enemies in new areas.

Ability: Summon Spirit

Summon Spirit is Revenant’s Character Skill, which lets her call forth one of three family ghosts to fight alongside her. Helen the Page is a small but nimble sword fighter, Frederick the Pumpkin Head is a large and slow, yet more powerful beast, and Sebastian the Giant Skeleton is a humongous stationary monster.

Revenant can summon only one of these ghosts at a time (regardless of how many phantoms were reanimated through Necromancy) and they each have a separate HP bar. When called back, they gradually recover HP. Your ghostly buddies will work well against regular smaller encounters, but they struggle during boss fights with their limited damage output and relatively low health. At least they’re good as distractions.

Ultimate Art: Immortal March

Revenant’s Ultimate Art is called Immortal March, and it makes herself, her ghosts, and allies immortal for about 15 seconds within her range. To clarify, being “immortal” doesn’t mean that incoming damage will be negated. It just means that they will still retain 1 HP while under the effects of Immortal March even if they get hit with a deathblow that would have otherwise downed them.

Immortal March also activates her ghost family’s ultimate attacks. Helen will attack with a sword combo, Frederick will spin around its hammer and hit enemies multiple times, and Sebastian will fire a giant beam at enemies.

Immortal March, however, is best used as a defensive maneuver. It will automatically revive any downed teammates nearby.

A look at the Revenant attributes

HP : D

: D FP : A

: A Stamina : D

: D Strength : C

: C Dexterity : C

: C Intelligence : B

: B Faith : S

: S Arcane: B

Revenant is unique in that she doesn’t have any preferred weapons or equipment, but there are a few to look out for that could help. Greatshields can be helpful to block incoming enemy attacks and buy time for her phantoms and ghost friends to take care of them for her. You might also want to give her a crossbow so she at least has a weapon to fight back with.

You’ll most likely want to gather as many incantations as possible to cast spells. If you happen to come across any rare weapons like Sword of Night and Flame and the Dark Moon Greatsword, be sure to pick those up as her S rank in Faith scales well with them.

Unlike Recluse, Revenant doesn’t have a way to recover FP on her own, so she relies heavily on consumables like Starlight Shards. Players should also prioritize equipping relics and choosing passive drops that will either boost the amount of runes dropped by enemies or decrease shop prices. That way, she can purchase as many Starlight Shards as possible.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs.