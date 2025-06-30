You Have Until Wednesday To Take Down The Latest Nightreign Everdark Sovereign, Fulghor

Nightreign players arguably consider Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow to be one of the hardest Day-Three Bosses in the game. With the introduction of Everdark Sovereigns (ES), which are beefed up versions of current bosses, Fulghor is back once again to terrorize you.

Like last week’s ES Adel, Baron of Night, ES Fulghor has some dramatically different attack patterns and new moves to throw at players. Here are some tips on how to beat it and what to expect.

Preparation

Like its normal form, ES Fulghor is still weak to lightning elemental attacks, so a corresponding weapon will be helpful in dealing damage. However, ES Fulghor seemingly starts in the original’s second phase and will use its most dangerous move: the one where it charges up an aura to summon blades of lightning from the ground. Lightning elemental attacks will break its guard and prevent it from executing that attack.

Any class composition will suffice as long as players are skilled enough, but having more melee based classes like Guardian, Wylder, Executor, and Raider will be useful. Fulghor hits hard and is very aggressive, so you’ll need players who can dish out damage just as well as they take.

Fighting Everdark Soveriegn Fulghor

ES Fulghor retains most of its normal attacks, which involve swiping its giant weapon on the ground and creating shockwaves. The swipe itself is easy to dodge, but there’s a delay between the shockwave’s emergence, which can be a bit difficult to avoid. When Fulghor swipes at you, it’s best to dodge towards it, so you don’t get caught in the shockwave after.

Visually, one of the biggest changes to Fulghor is that it now has its other arm back! It’ll still grow out that grotesque purple arm, though, just like the normal version. When Fulghor reveals the giant purple arm, it’ll slam the ground, unleashing a purple shockwave AOE. This attack comes out incredibly fast, and you’re very unlikely to outrun the blast radius, so your best option is to time your dodge to avoid it.

ES Fulghor carries over its rush attack from its normal version. Here, Fulghor will charge at you a few times, leaving a trail of explosive light behind. It takes a few seconds for the light trail to blow up, so it’s to just move out of the way.

One of ES Fulghor’s new tricks sees it floating up in the sky, and then creating “clouds” that shoot arrows of light towards the ground. The clouds can track your position, so be aware, but they will dissipate shortly.

Fulghor can now also turn its weapon into a giant twinblade of light. It’ll then perform a 360 degree sweep around itself twice before jumping up and slamming the blade down into the ground, creating a small shockwave. The best way to avoid these attacks is to just dodge-roll through them.

Last and certainly not least, ES Fulghor’s new most dangerous attack is when it gallops into the air and charges up a giant arrow of light. This attack has an absolutely huge AOE radius and is hard to run away from. Your best option here is to have the entire team disperse in different directions so that when Fulghor targets one of you, the other two are far away enough to avoid the explosion that comes after the arrow.

After defeating Fulghor, you’ll earn 25 Sovereign Sigils, which can be spent at the new Collector Signboard outside of the castle hub area. With the introduction of ES Fulghor, there’s a new Relic based on it called the Dark Night of the Champion. It costs 12 Sovereign Sigils to purchase and comes with the following effects:

Increased Maximum Stamina

Boosts Attack Power of Added Affinity Attacks

Defeating enemies fills more of the Art gauge

Everdark Sovereigns cycle in and out every week. Fulghor is available to fight against until July 2 at 5:59 PM PDT to make way for the next one, which is seemingly Sentient Pest.

Elden Ring Nightreign is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.