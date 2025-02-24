Big Helmet Heroes's No Damage Trophy Is Far Easier Than You Think

Big Helmet Heroes is a pretty breezy 3D brawler (even on its hardest difficulty), but completing an entire level without taking any damage remains a challenge. But if you want to earn every trophy or achievement in the game, you’ll need to do exactly that. Luckily, there’s a nifty trick you can use to bypass an entire level and earn the “Masterclass” achievement, without having to worry about getting harmed at all. Here’s how to do it.

How to beat a level without dying

When you’re ready to beat a level without taking any damage, you’ll want to load up Level 10: Inside Mummy’s Temple. However, when you reach the character selection screen, it’s important that you pick a staff-wielding character, such as Chronos or Sandstorm, as we’re going to need their unique gliding ability to pull off this trick.

Once you’re inside the level, walk forward just a little bit to see the exit in the background. When playing this level all the way through normally, you’d eventually return to this spot and walk across a bridge to reach that exit. But we’re going to skip the entire level!

Using your staff-wielding character, jump across the gap—that is intended to be impossible to cross—toward the exit. Right after jumping, press the jump button again to double jump, then hold down the light attack button to spin your staff and glide. During this time, rapidly press the dodge button.

If done correctly, you’ll glide until you’re nearly at the exit, then at the last moment, your spamming of the dodge button will ensure that you dash forward just enough to land on the ground by the door. Hooray!

By passing through the door, you’ll earn the “Masterclass” trophy or achievement, getting you one step closer to completing everything in Big Helmet Heroes. Just don’t forget to replay Level 10 normally so you can finish breaking all of the cages to rescue all the heroes within!

Big Helmet Heroes is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.